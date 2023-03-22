World water day observed; awareness seminar, walk held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country the World Water day was observed here on Wednesday by the Department of On-farm Water Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Water Resource Management, Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, Agricultural University Peshawar.

An awareness seminar and walk were organized under the auspices of the KP Irrigation and Agriculture Improvement Project with the theme "Accelerating Change to Solve the Water and Sanitation Crises".

The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about water situation among the people. Minister for Agriculture, Government of KP Abdul Halim Kasuria was the chief guest on the occasion.

Apart from them, Secretary Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Israr Khan, Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, Director General on Farm Water Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Meritorious Professor Dr. Fida Muhammad, including faculty members, administrative officers, Students, public and private sector representatives participated.

Director General On-Farm Water Management KP Javed Iqbal highlighted the importance of World Water day and the performance of his department regarding fair and optimal use of water.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht share details regarding the challenges related to water and said that population growth, shrinking agricultural land and climate change were a few challenges.

He said that water should be used as per requirement and the habit of saving water should be adopted.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Asrar Khan gave detailed answers to the challenges asked by the experts in which he referred to several ongoing projects initiated by the Department of Agriculture.

The chief guest Abdul Halim Kasuria while addressing the participants appreciated the performance of Agriculture University Peshawar, Department of Agriculture and on-farm water management, he emphasized imparting information and training about technology to the landowners.

Former Vice Chancellor University of Swat Professor (retd) Dr. Jamal Khattak and Dr. Naveedullah gave lectures on World Water day.

The participants led by the provincial minister also held a walk to highlight the importance of water.