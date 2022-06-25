WSSCA kicks off cleanliness drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Water Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Saturday kicked off a special campaign for cleaning Abbottabad Bazaar and washed the whole city with water and chemicals.

Member WSSCA board of Directors Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), Khalid Khan Saduzai, Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Javed Abbasi and other officers participated and supervised the first-of-its-kind cleaning operation in Abbottabad city.

Traders and masses of Abbottabad city have appreciated the cleaning drive and said that it was an important step towards making the city clean where 25 special sanitation staff members, four vehicles, four mechanical sweepers and water tankers took part in the special operation.

According to details, WSSCA has cleared all the markets and streets of Abbottabad through a special operation last night as per the agreement inked with the business community of Abbottabad. The business community appreciated the performance of WSSCA and assured all possible cooperation for the cleanliness of the city in the future.

Talking to the sanitation staff, Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) said that the operations staff is the backbone of the organization whose welfare is our first priority. Referring to the excellent performance of the staff, he said that it is a reward to pick up something harmful on the way, and do your work with devotion.

While talking to the media, Khalid Khan Saduzai said that WSSCA is committed to keeping the entire city clean and therefore strives day and night to provide municipal services to the people on priority.

He appealed to the citizens, especially the business community, to support the WSSCA staff in keeping the city clean, Khalid Saduzai also instructed the traders to put the rubbish from their shops in a shopping bag instead of throwing it all over in the open and hang it with the hook installed by the WSSCA on every shop so that the sanitation staff can pick it up and dispose of it timely.