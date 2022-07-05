WSSCM finalizes Eid ul Azha sanitation plan

Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has finalized three-day Eid ul Azha sanitation operation plan for 39 neighborhood councils of Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has finalized three-day Eid ul Azha sanitation operation plan for 39 neighborhood councils of Mardan.

On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the cleanliness operation would be started from 12:00 pm and to be continued till the entire city is cleaned of waste and animal remains.

He said that a comprehensive Plan has been prepared according to which Mardan city has been divided into four zones and collection points have been set up at New Ada, Par Hoti, Shamsi Road and Kaskorona Road to collect the remains of the sacrificial animals and would be picked through large vehicles from those collection points.

He said that high-tech modern machinery would be used in the cleanliness operation and animal remains would be shifted to a safe place and disposal.

He added that 600 employees would be deployed and 72 different types of sanitation vehicle would take part in the cleanliness operations.

The Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Amir Khan, canceled the holidays of all the staff, and stated that no negligence would be tolerated on the occasion of Eid as well as strict action would be taken against any official found absent.

He said that Biodegradable bags would also be distributed among the citizens and other stakeholders to manage animal remains.

During the Eid operation, the complaint cell will remain open till late night and in case of any inconvenience, the citizens are requested to record their complaints on helpline 0314-4228999, 0937-840892.

For the efficient and effective execution of the Eid ul Azha monitoring teams have been constituted comprised of Managers and Assistant Managers in the supervision of chief executive officer.

Citizen Liaison Cell of the company had already launched an awareness campaign in all union councils for public awareness to dump waste at designated points. About 180 awareness banners are placed in every nook and corner of the city inscribed with slogans regarding cleanliness and complaints cell numbers of the company for recording complaints.

Ulema, teachers, elders and people from all walks of life were being engaged to make the sanitation operation a success. "Masses' role is vital in keeping the city clean," said Engineer Amir Khan.