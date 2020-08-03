WSSP continue cleanliness operation on third day of Eid-ul-Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Monday continued its special cleanliness operation on third day of Eid-ul-Azha and deputed 2700 sanitary workers to keep the city clean on Sunday.

The sanitation company would dispose of 14000 tons of offal this Eid.

A total of 535 vehicles were collecting and disposing waste from the provincial capital.

Under the Primary collection,waste was transported to transfer stations from where it would be taken to Shamshatu dumping site under secondary collection.

Anyone could complaint and call on 1334 to collect the offal.