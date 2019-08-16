WSSP disposes of 12,744 tons offal, remains of sacrificial animals

Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP), Peshawar has completed operation by cleaning all urban areas of Peshawar from offal and remains of sacrificial animals during last four days of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP), Peshawar has completed operation by cleaning all urban areas of Peshawar from offal and remains of sacrificial animals during last four days of Eidul Azha.

WSSP Spokesman told APP on Friday that 12,744 tons offal, remains and waste of sacrificial animals were lifted from different selection points established at Ramadas, Esakhel Rehman Baba, Pando, Sabreena and Gulbahar till Thursday night. Operation at Ramadas, Pandu, Sabreena, Rehman Baba and Gulbahar zones were also completed.

More than 2538 employees and field staff besides 489 vehicles participated in the operation in different areas comprising Gul Bahar, Shah Dhand, Afridi Gari, Ganta Ghar, Hashtnagri, Kochi Bazar, Wazirbagh, Gala Mandai, Meena Bazar and others adjoining areas of Peshawar.

He sought cooperation of people for not throwing waste in cleared areas rather dump it in ground or put it in selected places. The spokesman said operation in suburban areas were relatively tough than urban areas due to problems of inaccessibility and poor roads conditions.

However, their complaints that offal and remains were placed in several areas especially in Nasapa Bala, Lala Zar Colony near northern bypass creating a lot of problems and bad smell that may harms residents of the area.

The people requested Govt authorities, TMA and WSSP to take immediate steps for removal of all offal and waste in congested urban areas, remote and suburban localities of Peshawar.