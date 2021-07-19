WSSP finalize plan to ensure timely waste disposal, cleanliness on Eid ul Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has finalized Eid-ul-Adha waste disposal and cleanliness plan wherein 2602 personnel 566 vehicles would participate.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir said that awareness banners have been displayed in 43 union councils regarding public hygiene and disposal of filth at designated places, while an awareness message is being run in the community with the help of scholars and dignitaries to cooperate with the cleaning staff.

He said that as many as 2602 personnel will take part in the Eid cleaning operation, 563 small and big vehicles including 310 WSSPs own and 253 hired trucks will be used to pick up the remains of sacrificial animals.

Similarly, 1189 sanitary personnel workers, 660 Khatta Qali, 341 drivers, 293 helpers, 63 municipal inspectors and 55 supervisors, 153 Suzuki vehicles, 18 mini dumpers, 25 bike loaders, 20 small tractors, 108 large tractors, 42 compactors, 40 shovels, 2 trucks, 23 Multi-loader arm roll, 109 dumpers, 9 excavators and 17 rickshaws would participate in the waste disposal operation.

In all four zones, 16 temporary transfer stations have been set up for the collection of remains of sacrificial animals which would be dumped in a deep pit to be covered with soil and lime and would be fumigated to avoid any odor.

Monitoring teams would ensure the targets while disposable bags have been distributed in the city to transport the remains of sacrificial animals safely to the transfer station.