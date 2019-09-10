UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e- Ashur Observed Peacefully In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Youm-e- Ashur observed peacefully in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The mourning processions taken out to observe youm-e-Ashur to commemorate great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in Karbala here Tuesday concluded peacefully.

As many as 201 mourning processions were taken out amid strict security arrangements in which tens of thousands of mourners participated. The main procession, organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri, began from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the morning.

Attended by thousands of mourners, the procession ended in the evening at Karbala Dadan Shah after covering over 1 kilometer distance.

More than 55 roads and streets intersecting the route of the central procession were sealed with the barbed wires.

For security reasons, only one entrance with 7 walk through gates was set up near Qadam Gah while the mourners attending the procession could exit only through one point near Karbala Dadan Shah.

According to the police spokesman, the procession was being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras in the central monitoring room set up at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police at City police station.

A unit of Pak Army's soldiers was also kept on stand-by at a private school along the route of the procession, he added.

He told that a total of 4,000 policemen including Anti Terrorist Force (ATF) in addition to Rangers personnel, volunteers and scouts were performing the security duty in the district.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio personally monitored the security.

Many other processions of zanjeer zani, zuljanah and tazia were also taken out in different parts of Hyderabad.

According to the police spokesman, 77 majalis of sham-i-ghareeban were scheduled for night of 10th Muharram for which 650 policemen were deployed for maintenance of security there.

The mobile phone services, whose suspension started from September 8 would remain in place till midnight of Muharram 10. 

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Rangers Police Police Station Mobile Hyderabad Karbala Adeel Hussain September From Muharram

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

48 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

1 hour ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.