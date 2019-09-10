Youm-e- Ashur observed peacefully in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The mourning processions taken out to observe youm-e-Ashur to commemorate great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in Karbala here Tuesday concluded peacefully.

As many as 201 mourning processions were taken out amid strict security arrangements in which tens of thousands of mourners participated. The main procession, organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri, began from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the morning.

Attended by thousands of mourners, the procession ended in the evening at Karbala Dadan Shah after covering over 1 kilometer distance.

More than 55 roads and streets intersecting the route of the central procession were sealed with the barbed wires.

For security reasons, only one entrance with 7 walk through gates was set up near Qadam Gah while the mourners attending the procession could exit only through one point near Karbala Dadan Shah.

According to the police spokesman, the procession was being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras in the central monitoring room set up at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police at City police station.

A unit of Pak Army's soldiers was also kept on stand-by at a private school along the route of the procession, he added.

He told that a total of 4,000 policemen including Anti Terrorist Force (ATF) in addition to Rangers personnel, volunteers and scouts were performing the security duty in the district.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio personally monitored the security.

Many other processions of zanjeer zani, zuljanah and tazia were also taken out in different parts of Hyderabad.

According to the police spokesman, 77 majalis of sham-i-ghareeban were scheduled for night of 10th Muharram for which 650 policemen were deployed for maintenance of security there.

The mobile phone services, whose suspension started from September 8 would remain in place till midnight of Muharram 10.