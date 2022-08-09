Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence, solemnity in Larkana Division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Like the other parts of the globe, Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram) was observed with reverence, solemnity in Larkana Division in commemoration of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in the battle of Karbala for the supremacy of Islam.

Big processions were brought out by the faithfuls under strict security measures adopted by the district administrations and renewed their pledge to remain steadfast against all odds and uphold the banner of truth following the golden traditions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Various processions were brought out from a number of localities of the five districts. Police and Rangers patrolled the city and localities of the Division throughout the day in order to maintain law and order situation.

In Larkana city, various processions, alam and Zuljinnah were taken out on the Ashura day from Jaral Shah Bukhari, Jaffery Imam Bargah, imambargah Syed Bahdur Hussain Shah Kazmi, Mehar Shah Bukhari Imambargah and other imambargahs of Larkana city which went on covering on their journey on the traditional procession routes.

The main procession in Larkana city from Imam Dargah Syed Jaral Shah Bukhari and after distance on its traditional route of Bunder road, Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Fish Market, Empire Road, Jilus Bazar, Shahi Bazar terminated Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where mijlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan chowk Larkana city.

The participants of ashura procession offered Maghrib prayers during the course of their Journey at Pakistan chowk.

Majalis-e-Aza were also held in various Imambargahs and open places, where Ulema and Zakirs highlighted the Karbala tragedy and the supremacy of islam after sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his 72 other companions.

The Zakrins highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A). They said that Imam Hussain (R.A) always taught the lesson of peace, love and unity.

The speakers in their sermons throughout the procession stressed for the unity of Ummah, and for maintaining harmony among different sects of the society.

They also called upon the people to follow the path and teaching of Imam Hussain (R.A) and the sacrifices that had been made for the cause of Islam centuries ago.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Various social, volunteer organizations and political parties including scouts groups had made arrangements to provide relief aid to the participants of the processions. Besides on the occasion various social organizations had set up sabeels on various routes of the processions places in the honour of mourners.

Shahbaz Ranger Larkana, District Red Crescent Society Larkana, CMC Hospital Larkana, Scouts and other various social and political organizations also set-up medical camps throughout Larkana city on the routes of Muharram processions.

The ambulances of Rescue-1122, Edhi Welfare centre, Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Larkana and CMC Hospital Larkana were busy in taking these persons, who fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding at the time of passing of procession various Imam Bargahs and from various places of the city.

The Administration made strict security measures and had deployed over 4000 security personnel including police and Ranger.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

Reports from other parts of Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, said that Ashura tenth of Muharram processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.