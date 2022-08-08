UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ashura To Be Commemorated Across Country On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Youm-e-Ashura to be commemorated across country on Tuesday

'Youm-e-Ashura', the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain, (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) his family and devoted companions will be commemorated across the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday with the pledge to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Karbala (Iraq).

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :'Youm-e-Ashura', the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain, (Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho) his family and devoted companions will be commemorated across the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday with the pledge to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Karbala (Iraq).

Muharram was the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The mourning processions would be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country. Muslims would perform mourning rituals to mark the ashura, the holiest festival in their Calendar in many places across the country.

Strict security measures have been ensured by the local managements of different cities and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident.

Law enforcers, including police, Rangers, FC and others have been deployed along the procession routes.

The azadars (mourners) would pay glowing tributes to sacrifices offered by Hussain (R.A.) and his companions for the supremacy of islam. Ulema and Zakireen would highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also being arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Mobile phone services have partially been suspended as a security measure in different cities as precautionary measure.

In Islamabad, over 613 policemen including one SP, 04 DSPs, and 22 Inspectors would be deployed at various routes of processions to avoid inconvenience to road users.

Nearly, 965 Majalis and 181 mourning processions would be taken out from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

As part of the security arrangements, the administration has blocked the routes by erecting containers and other obstacles including barbed wire in the procession routes and the central areas have been sealed from all sides, visitors were being allowed to enter after passing through the walk-through gate.

Arrangements have been finalized in Rawalpindi to provide security cover to mourners.

Three layer security cover would be provided to the main procession besides deploying Quick Response Force (QRF).

Over 6,000 cops, 2,000 volunteers would guard 447 mourning processions, to guard 1925 Majalis from 6th to 10th Muharram. Six main processions of Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia would be taken out on Ashura from different areas of the garrison city.

All the processions would be culminated at Imambargah Qadimi at 10:00 pm. Nearly 1,000 traffic police personnel would be deployed at various points of the routes of the processions on the ashura day.

Over 2,500 security personnel would be deployed to guard the main procession while 3,500 cops would provide security cover to other processions and Majalis across the district.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Iraq Road Traffic Ho Karbala Rawalpindi Muslim Family All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in ..

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in Swabi

57 seconds ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemns ban on mourning proc ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJ&K

1 minute ago
 PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

3 hours ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.