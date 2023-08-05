Youm-e-Istehsal rally taken out in Sukkur to express solidarty with Kashmiris

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out from Muhammad Bin Qasim Park to Sukkur Press Club on Saturday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out from Muhammad Bin Qasim Park to Sukkur Press Club on Saturday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

People belonging to different walks of life including school children participated in the rally.

Carrying banners, the participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking to the participants of the rally, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur Dr Essa Khan said Pakistan's commitment with Kashmir is everlasting and it will never dilute because of internal situation.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh said the Kashmiri people have been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives.

IGHDS Coordinator Arif Nawaz said every Pakistani is aware of its national responsibility and stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.