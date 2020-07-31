Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says one minute silence will be observed across the country to give message of peace on this Youme-estehsal, followed by a solidarity march in Federal capital as well as provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed on 5th of August to express full solidarity with the Kashmiri people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced this while addressing a media briefing along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad on Friday.

Giving details of the planned events in connection with 5th August, the Foreign Minister said one minute silence will be observed across the country to give message of peace on this day, followed by a solidarity march in Federal capital as well as provincial capitals.

He said a memorandum will be presented to the UN Observer Mission.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Kashmir Assembly on 5th August to give Kashmiris the message of solidarity and let them know they are not alone in their just right of achieving freedom from illegal occupation of India.

The Foreign Minister said Kashmir Highway in Islamabad is being named as Srinagar Highway. He said the day is not away when we will offer prayer in the mosque of Srinagar with our Kashmiri brethren.

The Foreign Minister said we have decided to enhance diplomatic outreach to significantly highlight the Indian oppressions in IIO&K. He said global leaders will be contacted and letters will be written to many of them in this regard. He directed the Pakistani diplomats to play proactive role in highlighting Kashmir issue.

He said on 5th August, only the ceremony is not enough, local media engagements in their respective countries are needed and through a newly introduced APP their activities will be noticed. He said keeping in view the SOPs of COVID-19, Solidarity walks, photo exhibitions and seminars will be arranged across the country to raise voices against Indian outrage in IIOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister also urged the nation, Muslim Ummah and Pakistani diaspora to express solidarity with Kashmiris on this day which opened a new era of oppression in IIOJ&K. The Foreign Minister said that Kashmir dispute stands internationalized today and credit for goes to the Prime Minister.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented the case of Kashmiris before the 74th session of UN General Assembly. He said Pakistan's political leadership is united on the Kashmir issue and Indian attempts to jeopardize this unanimity have been frustrated.

The Minister said Corona lockdown realized the world about difficulties being faced by the Kashmiri people who were in lockdown even before virus outbreak. The Foreign Minister said that not only Pakistan and Kashmiri people have rejected India's 5th August illegal steps in IIOJ&K but India is also divided on it.

He said the illegal steps of 5th August were aimed at ending the identity of Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJ&K.

He said Indian intentions once again exposed to the world when they introduced the new domiciles rule which were aimed at changing the demography of the IIOJ&K. The Foreign Minister said the world and EU parliaments held discussion on Kashmir dispute in which they not only voiced concerns over the prevailing situation in IIOJ&K but also demanded the resolution of outstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked the Muslim countries including Saudi Arab, Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

He said after successfully highlighting the Kashmir issue, international media remained critical on Indian aggressive policies and now shining India has become burning India. The Foreign Minister expressed the resolve to represent Kashmir's case till the lifting of curfew and communications black out in IIOJ&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz urged the whole nation to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in this critical juncture. He urged local as well as international media to play a proactive role in this regard. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz appealed the masses to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on August 5 in a befitting manner so that India could realize that its illegal action in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir could not be tolerated anymore.

He said that Pakistan has redesigned its concept of solidarity with the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz said the present government is committed to make all-out efforts for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and the day was not far off when the Kashmirs would get rid of the Indian subjugation.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf said unilateral actions of 5th August have validated that India has violated the Shimla agreement and international laws. India has illegally occupied the Kashmir territory and intends to change the demography of the territory to convert Muslim majority into minority.

Hindustan is not only exploiting the human rights in IIOJ&K but also violating the international law.

To a question about Afghan issue, the Foreign Minister said after peace deal in Afghanistan, situation is improving and now it has been agreed that 5000 Taliban prisoners will be released soon. He expressed hope that after Eid intra Afghan dialogue will be held.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India is facing isolation in the comity of nations after our success in restoring peace in Afghanistan. He said India's neighbors are not happy with its aggressive policies.