'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' observed in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' (Martyrs' Reverence Day) was observed here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday to pay glowing tributes to martyrs and ghazis of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, and for expressing solidarity with their families.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for the martyrs and also for the security, stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of the country.

Rallies were taken out in both cities to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan. The participants held banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in support of the army, highlighting their sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' in Singhori Village Gujjar Khan Rawalpindi.

"The whole nation stands with Pakistan Army like an unbreakable mountain and would continue to guard the dignity and respect of our Martyrs till last breath" he observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the martyrs were our benefactors, and nations that fail to remember those who sacrificed their lives for their people could not exist for long.

In his video message on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, he paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs, quoting a Punjabi verse that translates to "when the blood of martyrs spills, it changes the destiny of nations." Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir during his visit to police lines Islamabad said nation would neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja also paid tributes to martyrs of the National Highways and Motorways Police who laid their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Youm-e-Tekreem-e-Shuhada Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders reiterated their commitment that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan forces.

"We salute to our forces who laid down their lives defending our motherland", on the eve of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan PML-N leader Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said while talking to ptv news channel.

Another PML-N leader Javed Latif while paying rich tribute to the 'Shuhada' on 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland would be remembered forever.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood, expressed his heartfelt tribute to the courageous martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi organized sports Gala 'Shuhada cricket Cup' to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

The Convener World Minorities Alliance (WMA) and former Federal minister for population welfare, J Salik on the occasion said every Pakistani reveres the martyrs of the nation with great pride and esteem as they are the guarantors of enduring peace.