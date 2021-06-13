Youth commits suicide in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide here on Sunday due to unemployment in the area of Tharparkar.

According to details, 19- year old Saajan s/o Poonjo Meghwar, resident of Tabh colony ended his life by hanging himself.

Police said that Saajan was unemployed and only supporter of his four orphan sisters. Police handed over the body of youth to his sisters after completing legal formalities.