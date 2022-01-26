UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Youth killed in road accident

A youth was killed in a road accident in a nearby village on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Kharota-Saeedan village where a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist Arif Khalil,killing him on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.

