Youth killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Kharota-Saeedan village where a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist Arif Khalil,killing him on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.