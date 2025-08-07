Youth Leadership Development Session Held At GtCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A youth training and leadership development session was held at the Gujrat Chamber
of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI) to promote entrepreneurship and leadership skills
among students.
GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari presided over the session, which
was attended by Gujrat Gymkhana Club Secretary Chaudhry Rukhsar Mellu,
and GtCCI executive members including Imran Warraich, Aqif Saeed, Mirza Awais
Irfan, and Mehr Abdul Rehman. The session, organized under the supervision of
GtCCI Leadership Development Committee Chairman Ch Imran Mehdi, saw participation
from college students across the region.
Muhammad Munir Peshawari highlighted the importance of equipping youth with
skills and discipline alongside formal education.
He said youth were the real asset of Pakistan and that GtCCI remains committed
to supporting their development. He added that leadership was a responsibility
that requires commitment, guidance, and the ability to inspire others. The event
aimed to encourage innovation, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship among
the younger generation.
