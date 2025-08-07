Open Menu

Youth Leadership Development Session Held At GtCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A youth training and leadership development session was held at the Gujrat Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI) to promote entrepreneurship and leadership skills

among students.

GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari presided over the session, which

was attended by Gujrat Gymkhana Club Secretary Chaudhry Rukhsar Mellu,

and GtCCI executive members including Imran Warraich, Aqif Saeed, Mirza Awais

Irfan, and Mehr Abdul Rehman. The session, organized under the supervision of

GtCCI Leadership Development Committee Chairman Ch Imran Mehdi, saw participation

from college students across the region.

Muhammad Munir Peshawari highlighted the importance of equipping youth with

skills and discipline alongside formal education.

He said youth were the real asset of Pakistan and that GtCCI remains committed

to supporting their development. He added that leadership was a responsibility

that requires commitment, guidance, and the ability to inspire others. The event

aimed to encourage innovation, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship among

the younger generation.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

21 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

22 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recogni ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

22 minutes ago
 Arada awards AED618 million construction contract ..

Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..

37 minutes ago
 Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Lea ..

Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..

37 minutes ago
 Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Inves ..

Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..

37 minutes ago
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Ba ..

FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Grou ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group

52 minutes ago
 Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygit ..

Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines

52 minutes ago
 Space42 delivered resilient performance with net p ..

Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Famil ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan