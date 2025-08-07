Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A youth training and leadership development session was held at the Gujrat Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI) to promote entrepreneurship and leadership skills

among students.

GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari presided over the session, which

was attended by Gujrat Gymkhana Club Secretary Chaudhry Rukhsar Mellu,

and GtCCI executive members including Imran Warraich, Aqif Saeed, Mirza Awais

Irfan, and Mehr Abdul Rehman. The session, organized under the supervision of

GtCCI Leadership Development Committee Chairman Ch Imran Mehdi, saw participation

from college students across the region.

Muhammad Munir Peshawari highlighted the importance of equipping youth with

skills and discipline alongside formal education.

He said youth were the real asset of Pakistan and that GtCCI remains committed

to supporting their development. He added that leadership was a responsibility

that requires commitment, guidance, and the ability to inspire others. The event

aimed to encourage innovation, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship among

the younger generation.