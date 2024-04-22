Open Menu

Youth Robotec'24 Concludes With Minister For HED's Appreciation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A three-day national level mega event "Youth Robotec'24," organized by the National Center of Robotics and Automation at University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, concluded here Monday with commendation from the Honorable Minister for the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meena Khan Afridi.

During the closing ceremony, the minister distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Also in attendance were Sajid Shah, Director General of Science and Technology (Dost), along with other government officials and a large number of faculty members.

The minister praised UET Peshawar for organizing such a significant event and emphasized the importance of addressing unemployment through market-oriented subjects.

He stressed the necessity for educational institutions to introduce subjects aligned with the demands of the modern era, promoting quality education that ensures job prospects in the market.

The Department of Mechatronics, Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL) University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation, with a commitment to addressing real-world challenges and contributing to the advancement of society.

The minister's appreciation extended beyond the event itself, as he visited the Department of Mechatronics, Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL).

Impressed by the innovative research, Meena Khan Afridi remarked, "I am truly impressed by the innovative research being conducted at the Department of Mechatronics Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL) UET, Peshawar. The research at the lab is focused on precision agriculture and biomedical applications based on latest trends.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khan, Chairman of the Department of Mechatronics and Lab Director of Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab ARAL UET, Peshawar, expressed gratitude to Minister Meena Khan for his interest and support. "We are honored to receive recognition from the minister for our efforts in advancing research and innovation.

His visit serves as a testament to the dedication of our team and the importance of collaborative partnerships in driving technological progress," stated Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khan.

