Zakat Distribution Among Deserving People To Be Ensured: Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be ensured: Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar has said that distribution of Zakat among the deserving people will be ensured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar has said that distribution of Zakat among the deserving people will be ensured.

Talking to the media, he said that the PML-Q leadership was standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for development and prosperity of the country.

Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi always did politics for the welfare of poor people.

He said that the PTI government was taking every possible step for the welfare of people. He said that the government was striving to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Khawaja Arif Ahmed (Chairman Sialkot District and Zakat Committee), PML-Q local leaders Sadaf Butt, Zakki Cheema, Rana Ijaz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ghumman, Madam Abida and others were present on the occasion.

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Poor Punjab Sialkot Muslim Media All Government Punjab Assembly

