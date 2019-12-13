UrduPoint.com
Zalmay Khalilzad Updates FM Qureshi On Recent US-Taliban Talks

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad updates FM Qureshi on recent US-Taliban talks

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday and discussed the matters relating to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday and discussed the matters relating to Afghan peace process.

In a meeting that took place here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalilzad updated the Foreign Minister about the recent delegation-level talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan always maintained a stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He said regional peace was linked with improved security situation in Afghanistan and assured Ambassador Khalilzad that Pakistan would continue to play its reconciliatory role with sincerity.

Ambassador Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

