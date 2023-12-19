Open Menu

Zardari, Bilawal Express Sympathies With China

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Zardari, Bilawal express sympathies with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed sympathy and grief to the government and people of China for the loss of human lives as a result of an earthquake.

In these moments of sorrow, the people of Pakistan are with the government and people of China, they said.

They prayed for a speedy recovery of all those injured in the earthquake, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

