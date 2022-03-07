UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance For Terrorism, Hate Speech: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Zero tolerance for terrorism, hate speech: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government had zero tolerance for terrorists and swift persecution was required to set an example out of them

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government had zero tolerance for terrorists and swift persecution was required to set an example out of them.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP) here.

The Apex Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attack.

The prime minister emphasized that a multi-pronged approach, full spectrum and vigorous implementation of NAP was required to thwart the threat of terrorism. He stressed upon taking proactive measures to tackle such incidents in future.

Imran Khan stated that nefarious designs to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The public realized that some elements were trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the state would never allow their designs to succeed.

The Apex Committee stressed upon the need to strengthen the role of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of counter terrorism departments. It was also highlighted that the provinces needed to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs.

The need to accord conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was also emphasized.

The Secretary Interior presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of NAP, including the measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation and prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, merger of formerly FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas), reforms in criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic and human trafficking, reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to the refugees.

The meeting was briefed that satisfactory implementation had been achieved on majority action points, however, support from the provincial governments was required for inter-provincial issues.

It was attended by Federal ministers Fawad Ahmed, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Asad Umer, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers Sardar Usman Buzdar (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Mehmood Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Quddus Bazenjo (Balochistan) and Khalid Khursheed (Gilgit Baltistan), chief secretaries, inspectors general of Police, and senior civil and military officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Imran Khan Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Martyrs Shaheed FATA Punjab General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rashid Gilgit Baltistan Fawad Ahmed Criminals Murad Ali Shah From Government Refugee Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt to launch National Gender Policy on Tuesday

Govt to launch National Gender Policy on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

4 minutes ago
 KP Law, Human Rights Directorate resolved 83 perce ..

KP Law, Human Rights Directorate resolved 83 percent complaints in ten years

4 minutes ago
 50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter fl ..

Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter flights

4 minutes ago
 Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khybe ..

Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khyber district

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>