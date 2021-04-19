UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zhob's Two Dams To Complete Soon In Fund Of Federal PSDP: Mitha Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:33 PM

Zhob's two dams to complete soon in fund of federal PSDP: Mitha Khan

Balochistan Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar said the incumbent provincial government was making every effort to make the life of the common man better so that they could be prosperous in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar said the incumbent provincial government was making every effort to make the life of the common man better so that they could be prosperous in the society.

He expressed these views while inspecting works of various ongoing projects in the Zhob district during his visit.

The Minister said that several projects of million rupees had been included in Federal PSDP including two dams of Zhob by efforts of provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal. Zhob Dams are yet to be completed under funds of Federal PSDP, he said and added available of water is very important for livestock and Agriculture Sectors.

The Minister said the province would move on track of development from new projects.

He said that present government was taking solid measures to address collective issues of people which had been ignored in past regime.

He said that the present government believed on serving of people in the areas and in this regard, efforts were also underway to provide facilities to public at their doorsteps in respective areas of the province.

All hospitals and schools' problems are being solved on an emergency basis through the efforts of the provincial government so that revolution of education would be maintained in the province, he said.

He said million of rupees were being spent on development projects including education, health, clean water, agriculture, construction of roads, bridges and other projects so that people could benefit from completion of uplift projects in the areas.

The Minister also directed concerned officials to accelerate works of constant schemes in order to timely complete them with standard.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Agriculture Visit Man Zhob From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Paki ..

6 minutes ago

Delegation to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin rejects foreign leaders' concerns over Nav ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Will No Longer Have Chance to Recru ..

3 minutes ago

Russia says expulsion of diplomats from Prague 'pr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.