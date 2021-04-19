Balochistan Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar said the incumbent provincial government was making every effort to make the life of the common man better so that they could be prosperous in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar said the incumbent provincial government was making every effort to make the life of the common man better so that they could be prosperous in the society.

He expressed these views while inspecting works of various ongoing projects in the Zhob district during his visit.

The Minister said that several projects of million rupees had been included in Federal PSDP including two dams of Zhob by efforts of provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal. Zhob Dams are yet to be completed under funds of Federal PSDP, he said and added available of water is very important for livestock and Agriculture Sectors.

The Minister said the province would move on track of development from new projects.

He said that present government was taking solid measures to address collective issues of people which had been ignored in past regime.

He said that the present government believed on serving of people in the areas and in this regard, efforts were also underway to provide facilities to public at their doorsteps in respective areas of the province.

All hospitals and schools' problems are being solved on an emergency basis through the efforts of the provincial government so that revolution of education would be maintained in the province, he said.

He said million of rupees were being spent on development projects including education, health, clean water, agriculture, construction of roads, bridges and other projects so that people could benefit from completion of uplift projects in the areas.

The Minister also directed concerned officials to accelerate works of constant schemes in order to timely complete them with standard.