Zimbabwe High Commissioner visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 09:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Zimbabwean High Commissioner Martin Chedondo visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the High Commissioner talking to Chamber representatives said that Zimbabwe greatly prioritised relations with Pakistan.

He added that textiles, cotton, defence equipment, sports goods, minerals, tourism, precious stones, gold, agriculture and food processing were important sectors in which mutual trade could be promoted.

Martin Chedondo said that information related to investment opportunities would also be shared with the Rawalpindi Chamber to enhance bilateral trade.

On the occasion, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq briefed the High Commissioner on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber was engaged with all stakeholders to promote mutual trade with African countries, especially Zimbabwe.

The volume of bilateral trade was deficient and needed an increase.

Saqib added that investment opportunities could be increased by exchanging trade delegations.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad and Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

