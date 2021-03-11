UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Seeks South Korea Cooperation In Developing Buddhist Trail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:48 PM

Zulfi seeks South Korea cooperation in developing Buddhist trail

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari Thursday sought South Korean government cooperation in developing Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote religious tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari Thursday sought South Korean government cooperation in developing Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote religious tourism in the country.

Pakistan offered many cultural sites that had religious attractions for Buddhist tourists, the SAPM apprised the newly appointed Ambassador of South Korea in a meeting here.

Bukhari said Pakistan government had plan to develop the trail by 2022 which would attract the followers of Buddhism and monks from across the world, said a news release.

He expressed his government's desire to increase Pakistani manpower to South Korea.

The PM's aide told the envoy that Pakistani labour was hit hard by coronavirus pandemic but now things were coming back to normal.

Both the dignitaries vowed to resolve the challanges being faced by workforce.

