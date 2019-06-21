Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly to get married ‘very soon’

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Not announcing the date, Ahad simply said, ‘very soon’.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Actor Ahad Raza Mir has said that he and fiancé Sajal Aly will be marrying very soon.

Ahad Raza Mir appeared on Geo TV’s morning show where he was confronted with the question.

When asked when he and Sajal Aly will be getting married, not announcing the date, he simply replied, "Now that we are engaged, we will be getting married very soon.

"

Sajal and Ahad recently announced their engagement on social media.

Both were rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. However, they made it official with the blessings of their families.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are one of the favourite on screen couples. Not only have their on-screen chemistry in Yakeen ka Safar left people in awe, their off-screen bonding is also something to root for.