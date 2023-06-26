Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) Aima Baig, the exceptionally talented and versatile singer, on Monday once again captured the hearts of audiences with her latest song titled "Satrangi" under the Velo brand.

This romantic track swiftly became a sensation, captivating listeners with its unique charm and Aima's soulful vocals.

“Satrangi” received an overwhelming response from music enthusiasts across the country.

The song's enchanting melody, coupled with Aima Baig's mesmerizing voice, struck a deep emotional chord with listeners, earning it the reputation of being a one-of-a-kind romantic anthem.

The lyrics of "Satrangi" beautifully depict the essence of love and its vibrant shades, resonating with individuals from all walks of life. Aima Baig's soulful rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to the track, leaving listeners spellbound by her powerful vocal delivery and undeniable talent.

The music video accompanying "Satrangi" is a visual delight, featuring stunning cinematography and a captivating storyline that perfectly complements the song's romantic theme. The chemistry between Aima Baig and her co-star adds an additional allure to the overall presentation, making it a treat for both the eyes and ears.

Expressing her gratitude for the success of "Satrangi," Aima Baig thanked her fans and supporters for wholeheartedly embracing the song. She shared, “I am overwhelmed by the immense love and support I have received for 'Satrangi.'

It's a special song that holds a deep place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to see how much it has resonated with the audience. I want to thank all my fans for their unwavering support and encouragement."

With her remarkable vocal range and the ability to evoke genuine emotions through her music, Aima Baig cemented her position as one of the industry's most exceptional talents.