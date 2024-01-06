Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned singer Aima Baig and India’s Neha Kakar enjoyed sometime together in Dubai, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig shared a clip of the delightful encounter, showcasing the universal language of music. She also highlighted the genuine friendship between her and Neha Kakar.

A posted photo captured Neha and Aima sharing hearty laughter and engaging in pleasant conversations, radiating warmth and a deep mutual respect.

The both vocalists embodied genuine elegance, donned in stylish outfits that reflected their individual personalities and fashion sensibilities. The ambiance in the photo was cozy, with Neha lounging on a velvet couch, and Aima seated gracefully beside her.

The heartening interaction not only resonated with fans but also transcended national boundaries, fostering a sense of solidarity among supporters from both sides.