Aina Asif Opens Up About Her Beautiful Hair, Clear Skin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

The actress who is performing in “Baby Baji” these days reveals that she avoids washing her hair with shampoo unless she applied some kind of oil or mask beforehand.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Aina Asif, the acclaimed young actor from Pakistan, revealed the secrets behind her beautiful, long hair and clear skin.

Aina opened up about dealing with skin breakouts caused by sleeping with makeup on. Since then, she made it a habit to promptly remove all makeup as soon as she reached home, even though it sometimes saddened her to take off a stunning look.

To maintain her long and shiny hair, Aina avoided washing her hair with shampoo unless she applied some kind of oil or mask beforehand. She only used shampoo on the roots of her hair and avoids applying it to the lengths.

Aina's secret hair mask involves blending aloe vera, coconut and castor oils, and vitamin E capsules, which she applies to her hair until it dries, followed by a shampoo session.

As for her acting career, Aina Asif is currently portraying the character of Saman in the daily serial 'Baby Baji', airing on a popular channel.

The star-studded play also features renowned actors such as Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Faiza Khan. The show, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, is broadcasted daily at 7 pm.

The actress is set to take the lead role in the upcoming serial 'Mayi Ri', which will soon be aired on the same channel.

