Armeena Khan Talks About London Weather

Published June 01, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

The actress says it they hardly see the sun as they have always dark, grey, gloomy, COLD and it’s only 12 C.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Bollywood Star Armeena Khan has opened up about the weather condition in London.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “We have the opposite problem, it is always dark, grey, gloomy, COLD and it’s only 12 C. We hardly ever see the sun,”.

On other hand, the weather condition of Pakistan is mostly dry and hot. Besides it, the people are suffering from hours long load-shedding. In the big cities of the country, the citizens are also facing the problem of water supply because the load-shedding after every hour badly affected the water pumps.

