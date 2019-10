Genocide in Kashmir: Veena Malik demands ban on Modi, RSS

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Pakistani actress Veena Malik has demanded ban on Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Hindu extremist party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for genocide in occupied Kashmir.

The actress said that RSS members are murdering innocent Muslims in India without any reason.

She urged United Nations to play role in combating Indian terrorism in the region.She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed real face of Modi-led government during his speech in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).