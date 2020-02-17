UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain Receive Praises From Mehwish Hayat

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain receive praises from Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, have received praises from superstar Mehwish Hayat.Mehwish Hayat admired the newly-wed couple after Yasir shared an adorable photo with his wife Iqra Aziz on Instagram

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Pakistani celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, have received praises from superstar Mehwish Hayat.Mehwish Hayat admired the newly-wed couple after Yasir shared an adorable photo with his wife Iqra Aziz on Instagram.Yasir took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a photo with Iqra Aziz, donning a beautifulsaree.

The Baandi actor wrote, "Apni marhooma saas ki Sari pehen k aap ne mera dil jeet lia @iiqraaziz (You have won my heart Iqra Aziz by donning the saree of your late mother-in-law)."Yasir also showered love on the Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress.The dazzling photo of the couple has won thousands of hearts within no time including Mehwish Hayat.The Load Wedding actress admired the newly-wed couple saying "MashaAllah" with a heart emoji.

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Wife Sari Mehwish Hayat Yasir Hussain From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

PM fulfills promise of bringing reforms in Civil S ..

2 minutes ago

Bureaucracy delays projects in our country : Supre ..

2 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.11 in interbank

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes in US Stance ..

14 minutes ago

Parents day ceremony at Cadet College Pano Aqil on ..

14 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence to a murder accused, a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.