Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain receive praises from Mehwish Hayat

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Pakistani celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, have received praises from superstar Mehwish Hayat.Mehwish Hayat admired the newly-wed couple after Yasir shared an adorable photo with his wife Iqra Aziz on Instagram.Yasir took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a photo with Iqra Aziz, donning a beautifulsaree.

The Baandi actor wrote, "Apni marhooma saas ki Sari pehen k aap ne mera dil jeet lia @iiqraaziz (You have won my heart Iqra Aziz by donning the saree of your late mother-in-law)."Yasir also showered love on the Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress.The dazzling photo of the couple has won thousands of hearts within no time including Mehwish Hayat.The Load Wedding actress admired the newly-wed couple saying "MashaAllah" with a heart emoji.