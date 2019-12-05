Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife Jessica Biel after cheating on her with Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake had been all over the news lately after he was accused of cheating on his wife Jessica Biel with Alisha Wainwright

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Justin Timberlake had been all over the news lately after he was accused of cheating on his wife Jessica Biel with Alisha Wainwright.

The singer has now stepped forward breaking his silence on the matter.The 38-year-old Mirror singer came ahead speaking out about the recent contention he landed in over holding hands with his costar in the upcoming film Palmer.The actor confessed that all of it was "a strong lapse in judgement."He turned to Instagram with a public apology for his wife, 37-year-old Jessica Biel, saying: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.

A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior.

I should have known better.

This is not the example I want to set for my son.""I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working onPalmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he went on to say.The apology by the singer comes after Alisha's father and music producer Jeff Wainwright termed him a "good kid" adding that the news was all mere "speculation."The two costars were spotted together at a bar in New Orleans, LA while they were taking a break from the filming process of the their next film Palmer, during which they were papped holding hands and Justin letting go off his wedding ring as well.Justin and Jessica, who have been married since 2012, are parents to son Silas Randall Timberlake.