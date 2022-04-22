Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

(@ItsFSW)

The Raees actor has shared her picture wearing a mask on their faces to mark the occasion.

Mahira Khan on Friday wrote a heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother Hissan Khan.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with her brother with a heart-touching birthday wish.

She wrotet, “My first child. My first love. My first roommate.

”

She also wrote, “My one and my only one,” adding that “I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday.”

She continued, “May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen.”

The siblings wore a mask on as they posed for a goofy selfie, featuring a little Mahira and Hissan as they cuddle.

Both brother and sister opted for matching hats in the third snap. They also shared a cute old picture of them from their childhood.