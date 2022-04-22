UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan Writes Heart-touching Note To Wish Birthday To Her Brother

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

The Raees actor has shared her picture wearing a mask on their faces to mark the occasion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Mahira Khan on Friday wrote a heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother Hissan Khan.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with her brother with a heart-touching birthday wish.

She wrotet, “My first child. My first love. My first roommate.

She also wrote, “My one and my only one,” adding that “I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday.”

She continued, “May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen.”

The siblings wore a mask on as they posed for a goofy selfie, featuring a little Mahira and Hissan as they cuddle.

Both brother and sister opted for matching hats in the third snap. They also shared a cute old picture of them from their childhood.

Related Topics

Mahira Khan From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector i ..

US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS) ..

Police finalizes security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS)

18 minutes ago
 Rangers seize hand grenades, detonators

Rangers seize hand grenades, detonators

18 minutes ago
 Interior ministry notifies amendments in Exit Cont ..

Interior ministry notifies amendments in Exit Control Rules

18 minutes ago
 Sports activities play important role for building ..

Sports activities play important role for building a healthy society: Saeed Ghan ..

18 minutes ago
 Seminar held in connection with world immunization ..

Seminar held in connection with world immunization week

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.