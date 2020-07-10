UrduPoint.com
Fri 10th July 2020

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

The actress who is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz has shared her feelings about how she lived Friday—the most revered day in Muslim world.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitar-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat was so much motivated as she loved Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her feelings about Friday, saying “Carpe Diem” in connection Friday—the day which is much revered in Islamic world.

She shared her picture, with smiling face.

Mehwish Hayat loves sufeism and often shares beautiful stuff about it on her social media accounts.

More Stories From Showbiz

