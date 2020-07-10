Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitar-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat was so much motivated as she loved Friday.

She shared her picture, with smiling face.

Mehwish Hayat loves sufeism and often shares beautiful stuff about it on her social media accounts.