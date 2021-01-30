Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with new look

(@fidahassanain)

The actress feels mesmerizing on night of full moon and shares beautiful words to express her feelings with the fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has stunned her fans by her new look.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture with the fans with a caption: “In my defense .. the moon was full and I was left unsupervised ... ,”.

The actress was feeling mesmerizing on the full moon night and also shared emoji of the full moon in her tweet.

It may be mentioned here that yesterday was 16 of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1442 Hijri of Islamic Calendar and the moon was full insight which gave a beautiful view in Pakistan and many other parts of the world.