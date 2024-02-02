Open Menu

Poonam Panday Dies At 32 Due To Cervical Cancer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:11 PM

The family of the actress asks for privacy in this time of grief and sorrow.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Indian actress and model Poonam Panday died on Friday morning, the Indian media reported.

She was 32.

The actress had been battling with cervical cancer. She underwent treatment but could not survive.

Panday’s Instagram post confirmed her demise, by saying, “

Confirmation of her demise came through a heartfelt post shared by her social media team on her Instagram account. The team expressed profound sorrow, stating, "This morning is tough one for us.

Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that every came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, We would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,”.

The Indian entertainment industry expressed loss over demise of the actress.

