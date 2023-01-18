UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly Celebrates Her Birthday Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023

Sajal Aly celebrates her birthday today

The Kush Ankahi actor has recieved huge love and heartwarming wishes from her fans, friends and colleagues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Lollywood star Sajal Ali is celebrating her birthday today.

The Kush Ankahi actor has received huge love and heartwarming wishes from her colleagues, fans and friends on the social media.

In short span of time, Sajal Aly proved herself as one of the best actresses.

She recenty won over the audience with her amazing performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively.

