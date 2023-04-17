Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has posted her picture in which she is seen holding a cup of cold coffee which has garnered huge likes and comments from fans and friends on the social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has fulfilled the wishes of Durr-e-Fishan.

The actress fulfilled the wish of Durr-e-Fishan by posting her picture on Instagram.

She wrote, “Durefishan ki khwahish par posting this one. 🌹,”.

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who has made a name for herself in Bollywood, Lollywood, and Pakistani dramas, did acting in a foreign film industry.

Sajal is known for her exceptional talent and has received worldwide acclaim for her performances. Her good nature and amiable personality also endeared her to fellow actors, making her a popular figure in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her work in Pakistan, Sajal expressed an interest in working in India, including in the popular Bollywood and Tollywood industries.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she had landed a role in a foreign film. In the post, Ali can be seen holding a cup of cold coffee in her hand and captioned the photo with, "Posting this picture on the demand of a film director."

Following her announcement, several actors in the showbiz industry, including actress Dur-e-Fashaan, expressed their admiration and support for Ali.

Sajal's fans and followers are eagerly anticipating her upcoming project and are excited to see her showcase her talents on the international stage.