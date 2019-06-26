UrduPoint.com
Sajal Aly Is Proud Of Ahad Raza Mir's International Success With Hamlet

Sajal Aly is proud of Ahad Raza Mir’s international success with Hamlet

Ahad Raza Mir won the best actor award by Betty Mitchell for his outstanding performance in the drama.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Sajal Aly is super proud of fiancé Ahad Raza Mir for his international success with his amazing performance in Hamlet.

Speaking on her fiancé’s achievement, Sajal said, “It is always a great feeling when others acknowledge what you’ve known all along.”

Extending wishes to Ahad, she wrote, “You’re a great talent and I wish you all the success in the future.”

Sajal and Ahad recently announced their engagement on social media.

Both were rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. However, they made it official with the blessings of their families.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are one of the favourite on screen couples. Not only have their on-screen chemistry in Yakeen ka Safar left people in awe, their off-screen bonding is also something to root for.

Meanwhile, Ahad Raza Mir proved his mettle as he recently performed at theatre play Hamlet.

Ahad Raza Mir had conquered the world of television with award-winning drama Yaqeen ka Safar and made his mark on Pakistan’s drama industry.

He then reached new heights of success with box office hit Parwaaz Hai Junoon where he played an air force pilot opposite to Hania Amir.

Besides acting, Ahad made a singing debut in Coke Studio as well.

Latest among his achievements is his performance in theatre where he plays the role of Hamlet in Vertigo Theatre's Hamlet: A Ghost Story. The theatre play is being held in Calgary, Canada where Ahad is receiving amazing reviews.

We all know Shakespeare’s Hamlet is not an easy character to give life to but Ahad did it with great mastery.

The 24 year-old actor is being praised by not just Pakistanis but also internationally.

