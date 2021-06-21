Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has taken to Instagram and shared her picture with her husband, with caption that they are expecting their first child.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Lollywood Star Sarah Khan has confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Khan said: “It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE”- Quran|Al imran 3:6

ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child.

Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,”.

A few days ago, the actress had shared a picture which showed that the couple was expecting some good news. The fans were curious and the actress has finally ended that curiosity of her fans.