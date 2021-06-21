UrduPoint.com
Sarah Khan Confirms She Is Expecting First Child

Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:58 PM

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

The actress has taken to Instagram and shared her picture with her husband, with caption that they are expecting their first child.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Lollywood Star Sarah Khan has confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Khan said: “It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE”- Quran|Al imran 3:6

ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child.

Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,”.

A few days ago, the actress had shared a picture which showed that the couple was expecting some good news. The fans were curious and the actress has finally ended that curiosity of her fans.



