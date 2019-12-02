Singers, musicians should promote folk music: Arif Lohar

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Famous folk singer Arif Lohar said that singers and musicians should promote folk music to project Pakistani culture and heritage.In an interview, the artist said Pakistani singers should focus on development of music industry because there is a huge audience of Punjabi songs abroad.We need to highlight the values of Pakistani society with the music, he added.