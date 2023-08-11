Open Menu

Sunny Leone's Mesmerizing Red Outfit Lights Up Mumbai Event

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

The artist graced a recent event, exuding sheer elegance with her well-defined contours and impeccably toned abdomen.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) Sunny Leone illuminated the stage with her captivating appearance in a striking red ensemble.

The artist graced a recent event, exuding sheer elegance with her well-defined contours and impeccably toned abdomen.

Radiating her characteristic confidence, she sported her iconic, charming smile.

Accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, attired in a sleek black suit, Sunny effortlessly commanded attention.

The Bollywood sensation commenced her journey in the industry with her debut role in the 2012 film "Jism 2.

"

Since her debut, she has graced numerous cinematic creations, leaving an indelible mark with her memorable dance sequences.

Recently, her work "Kennedy" received a heartfelt unveiling at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, earning a resounding seven-minute standing ovation—a moment that deeply moved Sunny.

In 2011, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber exchanged vows, and their familial bliss expanded when they welcomed their daughter, Nisha, into their lives in 2017.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Sunny Leone 2017 Event Industry

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

39 seconds ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

41 seconds ago
 Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

42 seconds ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

44 seconds ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

2 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

46 seconds ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

5 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

5 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

5 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

5 minutes ago
 NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audi ..

NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audience

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz