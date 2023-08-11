(@Abdulla99267510)

The artist graced a recent event, exuding sheer elegance with her well-defined contours and impeccably toned abdomen.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) Sunny Leone illuminated the stage with her captivating appearance in a striking red ensemble.

Radiating her characteristic confidence, she sported her iconic, charming smile.

Accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, attired in a sleek black suit, Sunny effortlessly commanded attention.

The Bollywood sensation commenced her journey in the industry with her debut role in the 2012 film "Jism 2.

Since her debut, she has graced numerous cinematic creations, leaving an indelible mark with her memorable dance sequences.

Recently, her work "Kennedy" received a heartfelt unveiling at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, earning a resounding seven-minute standing ovation—a moment that deeply moved Sunny.

In 2011, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber exchanged vows, and their familial bliss expanded when they welcomed their daughter, Nisha, into their lives in 2017.