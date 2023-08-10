Open Menu

Tuba Anwar Reveals Occasional Jealousy Of Her Sisters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2023 | 12:55 PM

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

The Baby Baji actor says her sisters get jealous of her because of the special attention lavished upon her by their mother.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) Popular drama actor Tuba Anwar on Thursday candidly revealed the occasional jealousy her sisters feel due to the special attention lavished upon her by their mother.

Syeda Tuba Anwar discussed the advantages that come with being the youngest sibling.

She was talking on a private tv show.

The'Baby Baji' actor mentioned that her siblings would sometimes express envy towards their mother for being excessively lenient with her. She humorously shared that her mother still feeds her by hand, sparking feelings of jealousy among her sisters.

In addition, Anwar admitted to not having a keen interest in cooking. She explained that her early entry into the professional world prevented her from developing culinary skills.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Tuba Anwar revealed her humble beginnings as a freelancer. Her journey then led her through the realms of writing, production, and eventually to her current position in the world of dramas. She recollected her initial audition at a production house as a less-than-stellar experience, leading her to believe that success was unlikely.

In her recent work, Syeda Tuba Anwar prominently starred in the acclaimed serial 'Baby Baji.' The drama featured a talented ensemble cast including renowned Names such as Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Faiza Khan, Aina Asif and Fazal Hussain.

