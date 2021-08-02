UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reacts As Mahira Khan Returns To Small Screen

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:59 PM

Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small screen

Different scenes from ‘Hum Kahan se Sachay thay’ and especial her picture in which she is seen sitting on roof a minibus making rounds on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) #WelcomebackMahira has become top trend after her returned to the small screen.

The fans are uploading pictures and different scenes from the first episode of Hum Kahan se Sachay Tha on HUM tv.

She was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s Bin Roye.

A picture of the actress in which she is seen sitting on the roof of minibus is making rounds on social media.

In the latest drama, Mahira is a simple, studious young woman named Mehreen, who seems to be very shy and has been traumas childhood. With her large spectacles and a plain shalwar kameez, she has impressed the audiences.

Some of Mahira’s followers commented that they were waiting for her to play a character with depth and Mehreen seems to be a “perfect” choice for her return to the small screen.

