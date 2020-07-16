‘Veena Malik may be suitable candidate for the post of Punjab Chief Minister’  

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Popular actor and tv host Umer Shareef suggested the name of renowned actress Veena Malik to replace Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

“Veena Malik is able like Usman Buzdar and if they [PTI] cannot find any other candidate Veena Malik can be the next choice to replace Punjab Chief Minister,” wrote the actor.

There are rumors about changing of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the PTI leadership is deliberating different Names to replace Usman Buzdar.