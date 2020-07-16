UrduPoint.com
'Veena Malik May Be Suitable Candidate For The Post Of Punjab Chief Minister'  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

‘Veena Malik may be suitable candidate for the post of Punjab Chief Minister’  

Umer Shareef says Veena Malik is able like Usman Buzdar and if they [PTI] cannot find any other candidate she can be the best option as new Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Popular actor and tv host Umer Shareef suggested the name of renowned actress Veena Malik to replace Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Umer Shareef said Veena Malik was able like Usman Buzdar and she could be made next Punjab Chief Minister.

“Veena Malik is able like Usman Buzdar and if they [PTI] cannot find any other candidate Veena Malik can be the next choice to replace Punjab Chief Minister,” wrote the actor.

There are rumors about changing of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the PTI leadership is deliberating different Names to replace Usman Buzdar.

More Stories From Showbiz

