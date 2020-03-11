UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Television Actress 'Tahira Wasti' Remembred

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Veteran television actress 'Tahira Wasti' remembred

Famous veteran Television actress Tahira Wasti was remembred on her 8th death anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Famous veteran Television actress Tahira Wasti was remembred on her 8th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Tahira Wasti died at the age of 68 on March 11, 2012, after a prolonged illness. She was the wife of Rizwan Wasti, a famous film and tv actor who died a year earlier to Tahira's death.

She was also English newscaster. Tahira Wasti reached stardom playing some leading roles in plays like 'Afshan' and 'Aakhri Chatan', amongst many more when the viewers across the country had to glue-state run Pakistan Television for family and historic flicks.

Tahira Wasti started her career with writing articles in a magazine at the age of 16. In her long TV career, she has done marvelous job acting in countless Pakistani drams and teletheatre, private channels reported.

Her acting in different dramas was a thing to remember. She started her career from ptv and STN dramas in the year 1968. She became a well-known face of Television Drama world after her performances in a couple of famous TV serials.

Laila Wasti, the TV actress and her daughter is also following the footprints of her mother. The actress Maria Wasti is also Tahira's niece.

In addition Tahira Wasti, also appeared in hit TV plays like Kashkol, Jaangloos and Daldal.

She started working on Pakistan Television in 68-69 and came to distinction from a TV play called Jaib katra, which was based on a story written by Saadat Hassan Manto. Tahira's signature was her natural grace and imperial persona which made her perfectly suited for all shows that required characters showing royalty.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Died Wife Job Maria Wasti March Family TV All From PTV

Recent Stories

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Launches Infrastructure Fund With Vo ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

20 minutes ago

School Heads Association meeting held in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Sports festivals in merged area to start in tribal ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.