Veteran television actress 'Tahira Wasti' remembred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Famous veteran Television actress Tahira Wasti was remembred on her 8th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Tahira Wasti died at the age of 68 on March 11, 2012, after a prolonged illness. She was the wife of Rizwan Wasti, a famous film and tv actor who died a year earlier to Tahira's death.

She was also English newscaster. Tahira Wasti reached stardom playing some leading roles in plays like 'Afshan' and 'Aakhri Chatan', amongst many more when the viewers across the country had to glue-state run Pakistan Television for family and historic flicks.

Tahira Wasti started her career with writing articles in a magazine at the age of 16. In her long TV career, she has done marvelous job acting in countless Pakistani drams and teletheatre, private channels reported.

Her acting in different dramas was a thing to remember. She started her career from ptv and STN dramas in the year 1968. She became a well-known face of Television Drama world after her performances in a couple of famous TV serials.

Laila Wasti, the TV actress and her daughter is also following the footprints of her mother. The actress Maria Wasti is also Tahira's niece.

In addition Tahira Wasti, also appeared in hit TV plays like Kashkol, Jaangloos and Daldal.

She started working on Pakistan Television in 68-69 and came to distinction from a TV play called Jaib katra, which was based on a story written by Saadat Hassan Manto. Tahira's signature was her natural grace and imperial persona which made her perfectly suited for all shows that required characters showing royalty.