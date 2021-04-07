Winner of Mrs Sri Lanka receives head injuries after removal of crown

(@fidahassanain)

The Organizers have apologized to De Silva who is separated but not divorced, she would proceed with legal action over the “unreasonable and insulting” way she faced on the stage.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Following an on-stage brawl, the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka received an head injuries and her crown was aggressively removed.

Winner Pushpika De Silva was shown live on national television while bring crowned as the winner of Mrs of Sri Lanka.

However, the situation turned tense when she was told by 2019 winner Caroline Jurie snatched De Silva’s crown, telling her that she was divorced woman, and therefore as wrongfully claimed as the winner.

She proceeded to place the crown on the runner-up as De Silva tearfully walked off stage.

Jurie told the audience that there was a rule that prevented women who had already been married and were divorced, so she was taking steps to make the crown go to second place.

Pageant organizers found that De Silva was not a divorcee upon investigating Jurie’s claims.

While organizers apologized to De Silva who is separated but not divorced, she would proceed with legal action over the “unreasonable and insulting” way she faced on the stage.

Taking to Facebook, Pushpika De Silva revealed that she went to the hospital for her injuries.

She said: “I'm still an un-divorced woman,” pointing out that a true queen was not a woman who snatched another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly set another woman's crown.