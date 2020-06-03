Pakistan cricket Boards office opened after months closure due to COVID-19

The Pakistan cricket Boards headquarters at the Gadaffi stadium have been opened from Wednesday after more than two months closure due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan cricket Boards headquarters at the Gadaffi stadium have been opened from Wednesday after more than two months closure due to COVID-19.

The PCB office was closed down on March 17 due to outbreak of corona virus.

In the first phase only most essential staff have joined the office which will function from 10am to 4pm, said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP here.

He said the office has been opened under strict SOPs as social distancing , wearing of face mask and use of sensitizers have been made mandatory for all the employees.

"The facility of employees mess will remain closed due to health and safety measures and no unnecessary visitors will be allowed into the PCB head quarters", he added