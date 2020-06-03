UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cricket Boards Office Opened After Months Closure Due To COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Pakistan cricket Boards office opened after months closure due to COVID-19

The Pakistan cricket Boards headquarters at the Gadaffi stadium have been opened from Wednesday after more than two months closure due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan cricket Boards headquarters at the Gadaffi stadium have been opened from Wednesday after more than two months closure due to COVID-19.

The PCB office was closed down on March 17 due to outbreak of corona virus.

In the first phase only most essential staff have joined the office which will function from 10am to 4pm, said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP here.

He said the office has been opened under strict SOPs as social distancing , wearing of face mask and use of sensitizers have been made mandatory for all the employees.

"The facility of employees mess will remain closed due to health and safety measures and no unnecessary visitors will be allowed into the PCB head quarters", he added

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB March All From

Recent Stories

President appoints Sharif Al Olama as Under-Secret ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Post (PP) trying to meet rising expectati ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to Relax Visa Rules for Hong Kongers ..

3 minutes ago

Rubber Tyres, Tubes imports reduced by 29.32 per ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 1.8 bln disbursed in Kasur under Ehsaas program ..

3 minutes ago

Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured in Roadside Bo ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.