10th colourful University of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 10th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the University of Swabi (UoS) got underway here at the newly constructed University Campus premises in a colorful opening ceremony with male and female students wearing multi-color costumes hailing from all 24 departments taking part.

VC UoS Professor Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the 10th edition of the Annual Sports Gala-2022.

Speaking on this occasion, Nasir Jamal Khattak lauded the 100 percent participation of both male and female students in the Games and termed it a very healthy sign.

He said the University aims to raise awareness of and importance of sports activities among its students so that they could fit in both physically and mentally as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

Mr Khattak said that the Department of Environment has been tasked to plant 50,000 saplings. He said the target would be achieved during this spring season.

He said under PM Plantation drives the UoS has decided to plant as many saplings as the students can in the newly constructed Campus of the University.

He said the Department of Environment established a green club organization, which works for awareness and sustainable development.

He said we are working for the clean and green Pakistan program. He said the University has given free hands to Director Sports and former international record holder athlete Altaf Hussain to hold games regularly and involve both male and female students.

There were also athletics events including 60m, 100m, 200m, 4X60m relay, 4X100m relay, javelin, shot put, discus throw, and long jump.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Zohaib of Dept. Law, followed by the National Anthem and stunning March Past.

At the end, Director Sports Altaf Hussain presented the shield of the Sports Gala to the Vice Chancellor.