10th Colourful University Of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 Begins
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 10th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the University of Swabi (UoS) got underway here at the newly constructed University Campus premises in a colorful opening ceremony with male and female students wearing multi-color costumes hailing from all 24 departments taking part.
VC UoS Professor Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the 10th edition of the Annual Sports Gala-2022.
Speaking on this occasion, Nasir Jamal Khattak lauded the 100 percent participation of both male and female students in the Games and termed it a very healthy sign.
He said the University aims to raise awareness of and importance of sports activities among its students so that they could fit in both physically and mentally as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.
Mr Khattak said that the Department of Environment has been tasked to plant 50,000 saplings. He said the target would be achieved during this spring season.
He said under PM Plantation drives the UoS has decided to plant as many saplings as the students can in the newly constructed Campus of the University.
He said the Department of Environment established a green club organization, which works for awareness and sustainable development.
He said we are working for the clean and green Pakistan program. He said the University has given free hands to Director Sports and former international record holder athlete Altaf Hussain to hold games regularly and involve both male and female students.
There were also athletics events including 60m, 100m, 200m, 4X60m relay, 4X100m relay, javelin, shot put, discus throw, and long jump.
The ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Zohaib of Dept. Law, followed by the National Anthem and stunning March Past.
At the end, Director Sports Altaf Hussain presented the shield of the Sports Gala to the Vice Chancellor.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Sports
-
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah2 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Tsitsipas at last to reach Acapulco semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship17 hours ago
-
Sindh Police wins over NYP in T-20 cricket match19 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - 1st update19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores20 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Gladiators beat Kings by five wickets21 hours ago
-
Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tournament21 hours ago
-
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza21 hours ago