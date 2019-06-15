UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festival From June 20

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The 11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir sports Festival will be commencing from June 20, 2019 under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports and Youth Officer Dir Upper at Dir Upper Sports Complex.

This was stated by District Sports and Youth Officer Mukhtiar Hussain while talking to APP here on Friday. Her said arrangements in this connection have already been finalized to hold Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royals Shakir Sports Festival in befitting manners.

He said the Festival, which is an annual feature of the Dir Upper, is carrying Twenty20 Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Athletic, Tug of War, Martial Arts including Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Wushu, Snooker and Hockey.

He disclosed that more than 1800 players are taking part in these festival and the draws of each disciplines would be opened on June 18 at 5.00 p.m at Dir Upper Sports Complex. He said the clubs so far not registered a qualifying round would also be organized on June 16, 2019.

He said the organizers have fixed Rs.

6000 for each club for participation in the Festival as no clubs would be allowed without registration fee. He said Shakir Ullah is the Chief Organizer and and Waqas are the Secretaries of the Organizing Committee.

He said the winners of the cricket would be given Rs. 0.1 million as cash prizes, football winners would be given Rs. 40,000 as cash prize, best discipline team would be awarded Rs. 10,000 cash prize, best bowler, best batsman would be awarded Rs. 10,000 each.

For making great fun for the general public, he said, digital screens would be installed in the Dir Upper Sports Complex for the general public while most of the events would be played under the floodlight facilities permanent installed by Directorate of Sports KP. It is very good facilities provided by the ex-Director General Sports KP during his visit to Dir Upper Sports Complex last year, Mukhtiar Hussain added.

He said talks have already been continued to have private sponsorship for the grand festivity, which always attracted large number of spectators from across Dir Upper.

