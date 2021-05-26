UrduPoint.com
2021 Davis Cup Schedule Revealed

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

2021 Davis Cup schedule revealed

The cities of Madrid (Spain), Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin (Italy) would be simultaneously hosting the first ties of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 on November 25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The cities of Madrid (Spain), Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin (Italy) would be simultaneously hosting the first ties of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 on November 25.

The multi-site format, which was being introduced for the first time this year, will see each venue host two competition groups during the group stage, with Innsbruck and Turin hosting one quarter-final, and Madrid hosting the remaining two quarter-finals. The Spanish capital would also stage the two semi-finals and the final, said a press release issued here.

In Madrid, Canada would open the action against Sweden (Group B); in Innsbruck, France would face Czech Republic (Group C); and in Turin, Australia would take on Croatia (Group D). All ties will start at 1600 CET and, as with all ties at the Davis Cup Finals, would consist of two singles matches and one doubles.

The three host nations would have to wait one more day to launch their campaigns � with ties on Friday November 26 also starting at 1600 CET as Spain take on Ecuador in Madrid, Austria open against Serbia in Innsbruck and Italy face the USA in Turin.

The group stage would be completed on November 27 and 28 with the debut of other teams including Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), Great Britain and Germany. The quarter-finals begin on Monday November 29.

Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals said, "The scheduling of the ties has been carefully designed to ensure a level playing field for all participants, including those who will have to travel due to their progression in the knockout phase. There will be equality across all the groups and without doubt every match will be very exciting. The teams are planning to bring their best players and we are absolutely certain that this will be an event that will bring the annual tennis season to a spectacular close."The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis � the organisers of the competition � were already working with each of the cities to prepare the venues, and ticket sales information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The event would be played on identical hard courts.

